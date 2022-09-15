GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

GDRX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,452. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -59.27, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

