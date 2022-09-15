Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.82. 584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 345,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $1,872,758.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,404,926.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,456 shares of company stock worth $15,043,623. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

