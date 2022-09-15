Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,705,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JUST stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07.

