Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 260,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,110,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ecolab by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $164.64 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average of $166.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.