Gradient Investments LLC Has $23.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

