Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $960.33 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,913.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $862.57 and its 200-day moving average is $903.76.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.