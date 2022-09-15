Gradient Investments LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,586 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

