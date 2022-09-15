Gradient Investments LLC Has $990,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,555,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $396.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.72.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
