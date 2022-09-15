Gradient Investments LLC Has $990,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,555,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $396.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.