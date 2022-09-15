Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $5.87 Million Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Saia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 353,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after purchasing an additional 117,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.71.

SAIA stock opened at $194.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $218.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.