Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 6,806 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $32.19 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

