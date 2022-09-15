Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 384.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38.

