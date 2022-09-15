Gradient Investments LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $883,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 148.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 91,842 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $735,000.

MUB stock opened at $104.91 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

