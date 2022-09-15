Gradient Investments LLC Sells 40,771 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,771 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

CVX stock opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.19. The company has a market capitalization of $320.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

