Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.83

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $9.89. Graham shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 8,405 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 174.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

