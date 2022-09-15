Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €20.60 ($21.02) to €16.80 ($17.14) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Grand City Properties Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 3,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

