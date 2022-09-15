Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2,716.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00285479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001215 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024499 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.