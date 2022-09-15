GreenTrust Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $57,383.59 (GNT)

GreenTrust (GNT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One GreenTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GreenTrust has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GreenTrust has a market cap of $57,383.59 and $11,461.00 worth of GreenTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GreenTrust Coin Profile

GreenTrust’s genesis date was April 8th, 2021. GreenTrust’s total supply is 122,370,632,962,504 coins and its circulating supply is 28,751,949,576,000 coins. The Reddit community for GreenTrust is https://reddit.com/r/Greentrustoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenTrust’s official website is www.greentrusttoken.com. GreenTrust’s official Twitter account is @GNT_token.

GreenTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenTrust Token uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards a greener economy goal.GreenTrust Token is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network, capable of allowing users to reduce their carbon footprint.GreenTrust Token is conceived as an upgraded, tokenized version of a cryptocurrency, providing advanced features via a highly generalized programming language based on the latest blockchain-agnostic standardsTelegram”

