GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,502,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PHOT remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,311,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,312,484. GrowLife has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Get GrowLife alerts:

GrowLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.