GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

LON:GSK traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,339 ($16.18). 2,705,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,020. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,321.20 ($15.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £54.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,553.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,650.66.

Insider Activity at GSK

About GSK

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders acquired a total of 671 shares of company stock worth $1,132,056 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.