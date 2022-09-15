Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading Up 0.5%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 1,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Guangdong Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $2.6647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 6.75%.

(Get Rating)

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

