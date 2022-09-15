H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 246,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,380. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

