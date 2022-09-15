Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $4.39 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.06. 128,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,273. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

