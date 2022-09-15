Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Diageo were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.24. 20,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

