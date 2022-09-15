Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in American Express were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.15. 178,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

