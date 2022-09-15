Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Buys $18,220.00 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) Director James C. Johnson bought 2,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $18,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,177.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,582,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 683,924 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 243,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 757,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. CL King cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Featured Articles
