Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Buys $18,220.00 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) Director James C. Johnson bought 2,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $18,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,177.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,582,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 683,924 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 243,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 757,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. CL King cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

