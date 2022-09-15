Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $39.29 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and $1.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.29 or 0.00197842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 619.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.48 or 0.12443579 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00834149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 coins and its circulating supply is 681,175 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

