HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.23.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $11,659,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

