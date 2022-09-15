HC Wainwright Trims Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Target Price to $6.00

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NLTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Neoleukin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,437,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 880,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,614,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 345,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 210.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57,927 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.