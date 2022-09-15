HC Wainwright Trims Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Target Price to $6.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NLTX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
