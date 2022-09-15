Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases 899 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,367,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

