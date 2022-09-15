Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III Sells 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HPGet Rating) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raymond John Adams III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 24th, Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.9 %

HP stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 784,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,001. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.