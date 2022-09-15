Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III Sells 1,500 Shares

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raymond John Adams III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

HP stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 784,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,001. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

