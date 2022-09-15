Henderson Investment Limited Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDVTY opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Henderson Investment has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.03.

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates five department stores under the Citistore name; five household specialty stores under the name Citilife; two department stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA name; and two supermarkets under the UNY name.

