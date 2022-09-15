Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Up to $87.94

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.94, but opened at $89.86. Heska shares last traded at $89.86, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Institutional Trading of Heska

Heska Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.