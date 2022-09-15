Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Up to $87.94

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.94, but opened at $89.86. Heska shares last traded at $89.86, with a volume of 1 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.
Heska Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50.
Institutional Trading of Heska
Heska Company Profile
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.