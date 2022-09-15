Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.93

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 78517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 728.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,019,000 after acquiring an additional 971,094 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,060,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 147,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,604,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after purchasing an additional 157,377 shares during the last quarter.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

