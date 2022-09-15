Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HMCBF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF remained flat at $22.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

