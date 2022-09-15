Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.55. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 862,012 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

