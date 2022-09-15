HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.89 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 531,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,520,559. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,899 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,586,000 after acquiring an additional 194,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

