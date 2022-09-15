Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 100.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 8.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.39.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $31.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.69. The company had a trading volume of 70,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

