Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Up 8.4 %

HUM stock traded up $38.39 on Thursday, hitting $497.24. 2,661,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,687. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $504.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $512.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Humana by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

