Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.09. 3,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,857. The company has a market capitalization of $807.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

