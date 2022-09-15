IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $29.20

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $28.12. IES shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

IES Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Get IES alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in IES by 64.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in IES by 31.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IES by 23.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IES by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of IES by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.