IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $29.20

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $28.12. IES shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
IES Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
