Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,236. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.