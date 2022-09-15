IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIPR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.25. 2,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,466. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.41. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

