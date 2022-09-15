IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 41,803 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 2.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16,496.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 524,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.