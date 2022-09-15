IMA Wealth Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.45. 226,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,693,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.
Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
