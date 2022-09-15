IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $18,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:TREE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 1,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,142. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $421.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $164.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.