IMA Wealth Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Boeing by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,329,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $267,739,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.95. The company had a trading volume of 73,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.95. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

