IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,965. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

