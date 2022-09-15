IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Trading Down 0.1 %

ENV traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 3,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.