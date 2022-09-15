IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,628 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of OneMain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Up 2.9 %

OneMain stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

