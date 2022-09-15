IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 430 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 208,840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.23. 97,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,589. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.06. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

